Microsoft May Have Accidentally Shown Us What Windows 8 Will Look Like

A new Microsoft promotional video might be showing us just what the Windows 8 user interface looks like, thanks to the sharp eyes of Tom Warren at WinRumors.Assuming that this is the new interface and not just some concept art, there are a few notable changes.



We see a new taskbar with a clock in the middle of it.

The Start button is back to it’s original position, flush with the rest of the taskbar.

The interface is actually animated in the video, which means it’s less likely to be concept art.

The Windows 8 developer preview will be ready next month at Microsoft’s BUILD conference, and will almost certainly offer us a much clearer look at what we can expect.

There are also rumours that BUILD attendees will get a Windows 8-powered tablet to play with.

