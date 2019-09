The default wallpaper for Microsoft’s next operating system, Windows 8, leaked today on NeoWin. (Which we found via The Verge.)



Windows 8 will launch on October 26.

Here’s the wallpaper. Click for a larger version:

Photo: NeoWin.net

