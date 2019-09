Microsoft’s first TV spot for Windows 8 started running this weekend.



The new operating system, which features a brand new touch-friendly interface instead of the traditional Start menu, will launch on October 26.

We first spotted the ad on Neowin.

Take a look:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.