The Start screen isn’t the only thing getting that fancy new “Metro” look in Windows 8. Click here for a full tour of the tablet version >



Behold, the brand new Blue Screen Of Death! (Thanks to Microsoft News for digging this up.)

It’s a lot more user-friendly than the BSOD we’ve been staring at for decades:

Photo: Microsoft News

