BLACK IS THE NEW BLUE: Here's Windows 8's Black Screen Of Death

An anonymous tipster just sent WinRumors a video of a new and horrible “Black Screen Of Death,” which might be included in the final build of Windows 8.



This Black Screen of Death would replace the notorious Blue Screen of Death, a crash screen that has been the bane of Windows users’ existence for years now.

The new black screen looks to be influenced by the “Metro UI” interface Microsoft is implementing for Windows 8.

According to WinRumors, the black screen could only be temporary; a similar crash screen was present in a Windows’ Longhorn build several years ago.

See below for a terrifying video of the doomsday screen in action:

