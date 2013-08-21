Microsoft Won't Quit Saying Windows 8 Tablets Are Better Than The IPad

Microsoft has another iPad-bashing Windows 8 commercial out today.

This one, like several other recent spots, demonstrates how Windows 8 hybrid devices (the ones that are part tablet, part laptop) can do several things the iPad can’t do like multitask or use a built-in keyboard.

Whether or not your believe Microsoft’s assertion is irrelevant though. The market clearly hasn’t been too hot on Windows 8 devices. Specifically, PC sales continue to implode. Microsoft had to take a $US900 million writedown on its Surface RT tablet business. And Microsoft only generated $US853 million in revenue from its Surface business, while Apple took in about $US25 billion in iPad revenue for the same period.

Here’s the newest commercial:

