The Windows 8 App Store Is Growing By 500 Apps A Day

Good news for everyone who bought a Windows RT tablet or Windows 8 PC: the apps are coming!A lack of apps has been one of the big complaints for Windows 8, particularly the RT version, which doesn’t run Windows 7 apps. (Full Windows 8 PCs will run any app that works on Windows 7 mode.) No one thought this would be a permanent problem even though Microsoft failed to make its goal of 10,000 apps in the store by launch day. Windows 8 officially went on sale on Friday.



However, it came close at 9,029 apps of which 88% (or 7,940) are free, according the blog, WinAppUpdate.com.

But the most promising thing is the rate at which developers were adding apps: 500 apps a day for the two days prior to launch. The store now includes important entertainment apps like Netflix and important business apps, like Box. Remember that Windows RT also includes versions of Microsoft’s flagship MS Office apps (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.)

Even at 10,000 apps, Microsoft is way behind the competition. iPad users have about 700,000 iOS apps in the App store with 250,00 of them written specifically for the iPad. There’s currently over 550,000 Android apps available, with more than 20,000 being added daily, according to Appbrain.com.

Still it’s not necessarily how many apps but what you can do with them. Business Insider has scanned the app store and come up with our picks of the apps:

