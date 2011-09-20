The TRUTH About Windows 8: These Stylish Apps Will Be The Killer Feature

When Microsoft announced Windows 8 last week at its Build Conference, it was abundantly and immediately clear that Microsoft was taking a step in a very different direction.



That new direction: apps.

Microsoft demoed Windows 8 for tablets, one half of the Windows 8 story, where the entire operating system revolves around “tiles” representing apps.

Will this approach work for Microsoft the same way it’s worked for Apple?

