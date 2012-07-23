The Windows 8 App Store Will Have One Big Advantage Over Apple And Google

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Microsoft announced pricing details for its Windows 8 app store this week.Windows 8 developers can price their apps starting at $1.49. For comparison, Apple and Google let developers sell apps for as low as $0.99 in their app stores.



But even though the cheapest apps will start at $0.50 higher, developers can choose to let customers try apps for seven days before committing to the full paid version. That’s something you can’t do on iOS or Android.

Microsoft will take the industry-standard 30% of app revenues from developers. But after an app rakes in $25,000, Microsoft will only take 20%. That’s going to seem very attractive for big-name developers who are all but guaranteed to break the $25,000 mark, giving them the potential to pull in more cash from Windows 8 users than Android or iOS users.

Windows 8 is scheduled to launch on October 26 as an upgrade for current Windows XP, Vista, and 7 users. It’ll also be available on new PCs.

