Microsoft Finally Confirmed The Windows 8 App Store -- Here's What It Looks Like

Photo: Screenshot
Today we finally got confirmation that Microsoft will have an app store for Windows 8.And it looks pretty good.
While Windows 8 is still months — maybe even a year — away, it looks like Microsoft is on the right track when it comes to apps.
Specifically, the development process is a lot easier for third-party developers. Microsoft showed off a simple interface for submitting your app to the store where you set the price, description, screenshots, etc. Hit submit, and you’re pretty much done.
The user-facing app store has the same “Metro” design as the rest of the Windows 8 UI. However, we’re still waiting to hear whether or not Windows Phone apps will work on Windows 8 too.
Once you tap a category, you get a more organised list view of the apps. You can sort by price, popularity, etc.
This is what app pages look like. You can view screenshots, descriptions, URLs, etc. from this page.
