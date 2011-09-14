Microsoft Finally Confirmed The Windows 8 App Store -- Here's What It Looks Like

Photo: Screenshot

Today we finally got confirmation that Microsoft will have an app store for Windows 8.And it looks pretty good.



While Windows 8 is still months — maybe even a year — away, it looks like Microsoft is on the right track when it comes to apps.

Specifically, the development process is a lot easier for third-party developers. Microsoft showed off a simple interface for submitting your app to the store where you set the price, description, screenshots, etc. Hit submit, and you’re pretty much done.

The user-facing app store has the same “Metro” design as the rest of the Windows 8 UI. However, we’re still waiting to hear whether or not Windows Phone apps will work on Windows 8 too.

