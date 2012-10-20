The Best Accessories For Your New Windows 8 PC

Photo: Toshiba

Microsoft will officially launch its newest operating system, Windows 8, on October 26.For Windows users who want to upgrade, you’ll also want some new toys to play with that make the most of its new features.



We created a list of cool accessories by picking from this list from Pocket Lint and adding some of our own.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.