The Best Accessories For Your New Windows 8 PC

Photo: Toshiba
Microsoft will officially launch its newest operating system, Windows 8, on October 26.For Windows users who want to upgrade, you’ll also want some new toys to play with that make the most of its new features.
We created a list of cool accessories by picking from this list from Pocket Lint and adding some of our own.
In a conversation with the team behind the Surface tablet on social news site Reddit, Microsoft employees let slip that you can use its Xbox video-game controller to play games on Windows 8 machines.
Price: $38.99
Logitech's slick keyboard works wirelessly with your Windows 8 device and can switch between controlling up to three different devices. We love the fact that it's rechargeable, so you don't have to hassle with swapping out batteries.
Price: $99.99
Want a Windows 8-optimised equivalent of Apple's Magic Trackpad? Take this Logitech Touchpad for a spin. It makes use of Windows 8's gestures for more fluid control over your PC or tablet.
Price: $79.99
Perhaps the best possible Windows 8 accessory is a Windows Phone device. Microsoft's new Windows Phone 8 platform launches on October 29. Using your Windows Phone and Microsoft's SkyDrive app, any photos you take while out and about immediately sync to your home computer.
Ready to cut the cord, drop cable TV, and watch on your PC? You'll need a remote control.
This Philips Prestigo universal remote works wonderfully with computers for all your media needs.
Price: $84.05
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.