10 More Windows 8 rumours Microsoft Doesn't Want You To Know About

Even though we’re at least a year away from Windows 8, Early builds of the operating system are still being picked apart.
So far, there are a bunch of credible rumours floating around, including tablet integration and an app store.
As time ticks on, so do the rumours.
We took another look around the web for the latest and most credible Windows 8 rumours. Check out our favourites below.
History Vault is basically a clone of Apple's Time Machine backup system on Mac. It will perform automatic backups to an external hard drive and allow you to resurrect previous versions of files.
We already know Microsoft is working on Internet Explorer 10, so it's likely the browser will get the refresh along with the Windows 8 launch.
This shouldn't come as a surprise, but like its predecessors, Windows 8 will under multiple versions. Windows 8 centre says clues about the multiple versions were found in the latest developer build. Expect to see 'Home,' 'Pro,' and 'Ultimate' editions next year.
Intel said that Windows 8 tablets will run on both Intel and ARM. Intel said there will be a 'Windows 7 mode' built in that will allow users to run both.
While leaked screenshots of the Windows 8 store have proven to be fake, we're still learning more about it. The latest rumours, according to Win rumours, say that the store will be named 'Windows Store.' Nothing groundbreaking here, but at least we know Microsoft isn't risking infringing on Apple's 'App Store' trademark.
Everyone is talking about online storage these days, and Microsoft appears to be jumping on the bandwagon. According to Maximum PC, Windows 8 will have access to an online storage service similar to Apple's iDisk.
Windows 8 will allow you to view PDFs without downloading any additional software such as Adobe Acrobat. This has been standard on Macs for years, so it's nice to see Windows finally catching up.
Windows 8 will have a feature called 'Hybrid Boot' that makes boot up times a lot faster, according to Maximum PC. Hybrid Boot puts your computer into a semi-hibernation mode and keeps certain files pre-loaded. This will make for faster boot ups, but it also uses more power.
We don't give this much of a chance, but Win rumours says there will be a Kinect SDK for Windows 8 that will allow developers to come up with Kinect apps on the desktop. Imagine being able to surf the web with your body. Pretty cool.
Windows 8 will include a tool that lets users know whether or not their version is pirated. It could be a pretty useful tool for protecting against malware. Plus it helps Microsoft out by preventing piracy.
