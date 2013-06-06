This Video Shows A Bunch Of Changes Coming Soon To Windows 8

Microsoft released a new video today that shows off some of the features in its next version of Windows, Windows 8.1.



Windows 8.1 is designed to address some of the problems people have had using the new operating system, which is optimised for touchscreen devices, not regular desktop computers. Windows 8.1 will be a free upgrade for current Windows 8 users. It’ll launch in preview mode later this month.

The demo video is embedded below, but here are some of the highlights:

The lock screen will pull in photos stored in your online SkyDrive storage account.

New tile sizes for apps that can display more information.

Swiping up from the bottom of the screen brings up a list of all your apps.

You can group apps on your Start screen together by category.

Search has a new look that pulls in images from and other data from Bing in a digestible format.

Multitasking is automatic. For example, if you open an image from an email, the photo app will launch in split-screen mode.

