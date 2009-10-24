Windows 7 Whopper Invades Japan: 7 Patties, 2000+ Calories

Microsoft’s Windows 7 launch festivities apparently include the Windows 7 Whopper in Japan.

The seven-patty burger costs ¥777, which is about $8.50, if you’re one of the first 30 customers of the day, according to the Christian Science Monitor. After that, it’s closer to $17.

And using Burger King’s nutrition calculator, it appears to have 2,120 calories — before you add cheese. (Assuming the same recipe in Japan.)

Here’s a video, via the Christian Science Monitor:



