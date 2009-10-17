Windows 7 vs Snow Leopard: Which Operating System Is Faster?

So far, the reviews for Windows 7 have been fairly positive, and just about everyone agrees that it’s an improvement over Vista.



The more useful question for the consumer, though, is whether it’s better than Snow Leopard.

CNET’s Dong Ngo took a look at that question with respect to one important factor: speed.

Ngo installed both operating systems on a MacBook Pro (thanks to Boot Camp 3.0) and ran them through a series of tests.

The results:

Snow Leopard took much less time to start up and shut down.

Snow Leopard was slightly better at converting songs into MP3s in iTunes.

In a multi-tasking test, Windows was almost twice as slow completing two tasks at once. However, both involved Apple programs (iTunes and QuickTime), skewing the test somewhat.

Windows 7 performed better in all graphics and gaming tests.

Ngo’s conclusion: gamers should use Windows, while people who use mostly Apple software should use Macs.

