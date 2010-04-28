Windows 7 Selling Like Hotcakes: Now On 1 In 10 Of The World's PCs

The latest version of Microsoft’s Windows desktop operating system, Windows 7, is already on 10% of PCs, Silicon.com reports. That’s extremely impressive for a version which was only released six months ago.
Windows revenue is up 28% YTD for Microsoft and Windows 7 continues to grow.
When Microsoft is in the news, it’s mostly for its lateness, money-losing or growing irrelevancy in hot markets like the internet and mobile, but it’s important to remember that Microsoft’s actual business — making and selling PC software — is not just huge, but that they are really, really good at it.
Microsoft is still a company that’s extremely good at churning out great products and selling them, and this is why they’re not to be discounted when they enter a new market.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.