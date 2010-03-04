Windows 7 Sales On Fire! Microsoft Has Sold Over 90 Million Licenses

Microsoft has sold over 90 million licenses of Windows 7 so far according to its CFO Peter Klein, by way of John Paczkowski.



As John points out, it appears Windows 7 is a legitimate successor to Windows XP, and is selling well thanks to pent up demand brought on by the Vista flop.

Last November, Steve Ballmer said Microsoft has sold twice as many Windows 7 copies in its first month as any other OS in the same time frame.

