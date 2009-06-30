Windows 7 Pre-Orders Top Amazon Sales

Microsoft’s Windows 7 Home Premium and Windows 7 Professional are top sellers on Amazon.com.



Last week, Microsoft announced a 50 per cent discount on pre-orders of Windows 7 Home Premium (at $49.99) and Windows 7 Professional (at $99.99).

The offer is on until July 11, 2009 in U.S and Canada, and until July 5, 2009 in Japan; or until supplies last. The offer is already sold out in Japan.

CNET reports that the Home Premium upgrade package topped all electronic products sales on Amazon.com; and the Professional Upgrade ranked No.2 among all software products.

Image: Alex McCabe

