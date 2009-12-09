Windows 7 Needs An Extra Layer Of Security – Get It Now, For Free!

AVG Anti-Virus Free 9.0 works with Windows 7 to provide your PC with the best protection against web threats. Get your free download now at free.avg.com.

The explosive growth of dynamic content makes the web a fertile attack vector for infiltrating PCs. Forums, social networking sites, and content delivered by advertising networks are prime targets for the delivery of malicious code. According to IDC, up to 30% of companies with over 500 employees have been infected through web surfing.

That’s why over 2.4 million people download AVG Anti-Virus Free 9.0 every week. In fact, it’s the CNET Top Weekly Download for free anti-virus software.

And this free download is not a light version of the software, or a limited time trial offer. AVG Anti-Virus Free 9.0 is a full-featured solution that’s free forever. So your PC will always have the best protection against web threats.

But then that’s what you’d expect from a global security leader like AVG. Led by Chief Research Officer Roger Thompson, AVG continues to deliver true protection against viruses, spam, cyber-scams and hackers on the Internet.

But remember – not all free anti-virus software is created equal. Only Anti-Virus Free 9.0 gives you superior protection against web threats.

So whether you’re running Windows XP, Vista or Windows 7, AVG Anti-Virus Free 9.0 provides an extra layer of security that’s so critical to your PC. Get your free download now at free.avg.com.

Find out more about Sponsor Posts.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.