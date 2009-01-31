Windows 7 In 2009 A Good Bet? (MSFT)

So far what we’ve learned about Microsoft’s (MSFT) Windows 7 from its beta release has mostly been expected: It’s like Vista-but-faster, and has received generally good reviews.



So the big question about Windows 7 we’ve been wondering is: Will the formal release come this year or not until 2010? Microsoft execs have been pointedly vague on the subject.

But we got one hint today a Windows 7 launch may be coming sooner rather than later. Windows honcho Steve Sinofsky writes on an official Microsoft blog the company won’t be releasing a “Beta 2” Windows 7 version, a strong indicator Microsoft is confident in its product.

The next milestone for the development of Windows 7 is the Release Candidate or “RC”. Historically the Release Candidate has signaled “we’re pretty close and we want people to start testing the release, especially because all the features are done.”

We’ve been needling Microsoft as much as anyone over the schedule for Windows 7, but we’ll grant Microsoft it’s stance of refusing to commit to a date has been wise, so the company has time to iron out bugs if needed.

That being said, with the strong reports of 7 we’ve seen from Microsoft users and the Windows team bypassing Beta 2, all signs point to a Windows 7 launch in time for the 2009 holiday season.

