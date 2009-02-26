Windows 7 Coming By The End Of September?

Another sign that Microsoft (MSFT) doesn’t just have Windows 7 on the fast track — it’s on the autobahn.



PC makers in Taiwan are now telling Bloomberg: “According to current planning, [Windows 7] should be late September or early October.”

That’s good news for PC makers, a Sept-Oct timeframe gives Microsoft and computer makers a perfect window to pitch snazzy new Windows 7 PCs in time for the 2009 holiday season (while possibly missing a back-to-school PC buy for the 2009-10 academic year.)

But the open question remains: Will corporate users, who overwhelmingly snubbed Vista and stuck it out with XP, buy Windows 7 licenses?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.