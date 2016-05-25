One wrong click could get you Windows 10 -- whether you want it or not

Microsoft’s aggressive campaign to get users to download and install the new Windows 10 operating system appears to be accelerating.

Users on Windows 7 and 8.1 are getting pop-up windows, announcing that “Windows 10 is a Recommended Update for this PC,” alongside a time when it plans to do the update.

Here’s the tricky part, though: As Microsoft itself acknowledges on its support page, clicking on that red X in the upper-right-hand corner doesn’t cancel the upgrade; it lets it proceed as planned.

To cancel the upgrade and stay on your existing version of Windows, you want to push the somewhat less obvious “Click here to change upgrade schedule or cancel scheduled upgrade” (It’s right below the date, in the above screenshot).

As PC World reports, some users are making the mistake of merely clicking the X, and then finding themselves shocked when their PC suddenly runs Windows 10, seemingly without permission.

Microsoft is really accelerating its push to get Windows 10 everywhere, as soon as possible — starting July 30th, Microsoft’s free Windows 10 upgrade offer expires and the operating system will cost $119 and up.

Microsoft has faced accusations of nagging customers to upgrade to the point of serious annoyance, and even claims of upgrading some customers without their permission. There are lots of legit reasons why people might want to stay on Windows 7 or 8, and they’d want to hold off on the upgrade.

So for those holdouts, there is a light at the end of the tunnel: Microsoft promises that it will stop nagging you about Windows 10 after the free upgrade offer expires. In the meantime, there are free tools like Never 10 that can permanently block the Windows 10 upgrade.

Also, you should know that if you’ve already gotten Windows 10, you can fall back to your previous version of Windows within 31 days, for free.

Microsoft was not immediately available for comment.

