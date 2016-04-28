That time a Windows 10 upgrade notice disrupted a live newscast

If you’re not running Windows 10, Microsoft seems determined to remind you, interrupt you and beg you to upgrade at the worst possible moments. There’s even a word for it: nagware.

Proof of this was just broadcast live on TV on Iowa’s KCCI 8.

Meteorologist Metinka Slater was warning residents of a Thunderstorm on a live broadcast on Wednesday when Microsoft struck.

She handled it with humour. “Microsoft recommends upgrade to Windows 10, what should I do? Don’t you love when that pops up?” Slater joked.

Someone backstage must have quickly dismissed Microsoft’s recommendation because instead of an upgrade and reboot, the message disappeared and citizens of Iowa were able to get the rest of their weather report.

The full video is posted on BetaNews.

