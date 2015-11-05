Windows 10 users are about to get their first big update

Microsoft has signed-off on its “Threshold 2” update to Windows 10 (on both PC and mobile), ushering in the first big changes to the operating system since its release in July.

Due to the size of the Windows user base — which already sits at over 120 million — Microsoft will roll-out “Threshold 2” to Windows Insiders next week, the same group of users who test the operating system, first, before allowing everyone to download it later in November.

According to WinBeta, “Threshold 2” includes improvements to the look of Windows 10, new Messaging and Skype apps, updates to the Microsoft Edge browser, and more. Visual changes are aimed at making the operating system easier to use by smoothing out creases, such as icons.

One report suggested that users may see an update on November 10.

NOW WATCH: The 7 best new features coming to Windows 10



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.