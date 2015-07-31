Windows 10 has the best error message of all time

Matt Weinberger

So far, the Windows 10 launch seems to be going smoothly, but there are always going to be a few hiccups along the way.

Some early Windows 10 adopters are reporting getting the hilarious, completely useless message “Something happened,” when they go to upgrade. And to underscore the point, it says “Something happened” again. 

It’s been making the rounds on Twitter:

 And Timar wasn’t the only one:

It seems that this is a generic error for “something went wrong.” But it’s phrased in a way that’s completely amazing.

 

