Windows 10 has the best error message of all time

So far, the Windows 10 launch seems to be going smoothly, but there are always going to be a few hiccups along the way.

Some early Windows 10 adopters are reporting getting the hilarious, completely useless message “Something happened,” when they go to upgrade. And to underscore the point, it says “Something happened” again.

It’s been making the rounds on Twitter:

Congrats, @Microsoft, on setting a new standard for unhelpful error messages. This will never be topped. #Windows10 pic.twitter.com/A24Ez6tqMn

— Jonathan Timar (@jonathantimar) July 29, 2015

And Timar wasn’t the only one:

Excited to try Windows Existential pic.twitter.com/QpK6VIV9Gy

— Caleb Garling (@CalebGarling) July 29, 2015

It seems that this is a generic error for “something went wrong.” But it’s phrased in a way that’s completely amazing.

