One of Microsoft's partners accidentally revealed when Windows 10 will be released

In its earnings call, chip maker AMD revealed that Windows 10 will launch at the end of July, as blog Tweaktown first noticed.

Here’s what AMD’s president and CEO Lisa Su said on the call, according to a transcript published by Seeking Alpha (emphasis is our own):

What we also are factoring in is, with the Windows 10 launch at the end of July, we are watching the impact of that on the back-to-school season, and expect that it might have a bit of a delay to the normal back-to-school season inventory buildup.

Microsoft previously announced that Windows 10 would be launching this summer, but didn’t give a specific time frame.

At the end of January, Microsoft released the Technical Preview of Windows 10, which is an unfinished build that Microsoft lets its enterprise partners try out ahead of the final release so that they can provide feedback.

AMD makes processors that power some Windows laptops, and is considered to be Intel’s biggest rival in the space. If Su is correct, we can probably expect to see Microsoft’s various hardware partners show off new tablets, laptops, and desktops that run on Windows 10 in the coming months.

Windows 10 will be a free upgrade for Windows 8.1 and Windows 7 users, and it comes with a new Start menu that also shows you tiles from the Windows “modern” user interface. Microsoft is focusing on two different types of app experiences in Windows 10 — desktop apps, and “universal” apps that work the same across phones and tablets.

