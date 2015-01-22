Here's Your First Look At How Microsoft's New Version Of Windows Will Work On Phones

For the first time, Microsoft has showed us what Windows 10 will look like on future Windows Phones. Microsoft’s Joe Belfiore showed us the new Windows Phone start screen, which matches that of the desktop.

The Action Center also syncs with your PC now.

There’s also a new microphone button above the keyboard, which makes it easier to reply via voice to text messages and emails.

Microsoft also says Skype will work better on phones, too. When your phone detects that you’re on a data network where Skype will work well, it will automatically switch you.

Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint will all be included with Windows 10 for phones and small tablets. Microsoft emphasised that these apps are optimised for smaller screens. Here’s what Word looks like on a Lumia phone:

And here’s how PowerPoint will look.

Microsoft is making more of an effort to integrate PC apps with apps on your phone. In Belfiore’s demo, he showed that gestures such as pinch-to-zoom work the same on Windows Phone and a larger tablet or laptop when using the Calendar.

There’s a brand new Photos app too. It’s the same on the PC and desktop — Microsoft noted that it’s the same code, just formatted differently for various screen sizes.

The Music app is also getting an update, and Microsoft will soon allow you to store your music collection on OneDrive in the cloud.

The Maps app on Windows 10 will also work more closely with Cortana. Belfiore says Cortana will even be able to remember where you parked your car.

Belfiore cautioned that this is an early build, which will roll out to Windows Insiders in the near future. Still, it provides some insight as to what we can expect when the next version of Windows launches for smartphones.

