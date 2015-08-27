Windows 10 was installed on over 75 million PCs in a month

Windows 10, the latest operating system from Microsoft, has been installed on over 75 million PCs, according to the company’s Windows marketing chief Yusuf Mehdi on Twitter.

After one week of availability, Microsoft announced that Windows 10 had been installed on 14 million machines and that number has since more than quadrupled in a month.

The Windows 10 rollout has come in waves, the first of which was a free upgrade to existing Windows 7 and 8 users. As the new operating system is free, the comparison to Windows 8 is imperfect, but the company sold almost 40 million licenses in the first month of Windows 8’s release.

Alongside the headline figure of 75 million downloads, Mehdi took to Twitter to release some other stats: Windows 10 is now in 192 countries, over 90,000 unique PCs or tablets have updated to Windows 10, and Cortana has told over half a million jokes in response to the command “tell me a joke.”

Mehdi’s tweetstorm is embedded below.

1. #Windows10: More than 75 million devices running Windows 10 — and growing every day. 1/10 pic.twitter.com/g0kqGizU0c

— Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) August 26, 2015

2. #Windows10: Windows 10 is running in 192 countries, virtually every country on the planet. 2/10 pic.twitter.com/GcAzAd501T

— Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) August 26, 2015

3. #Windows10: More than 90,000 unique PC or tablet models have upgraded to Windows 10. 3/10 pic.twitter.com/dEHWnBf1g9

— Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) August 26, 2015

4. #Windows10: Even some devices manufactured in 2007 have upgraded to Windows 10. 4/10 pic.twitter.com/Jo14necMkY

— Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) August 26, 2015

5. #Windows10: More than 122 years of gameplay have streamed from Xbox One to Windows 10 devices. 5/10 pic.twitter.com/viUMnSV8wM

— Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) August 26, 2015

#Windows10:10 million achievements unlocked: Microsoft Solitaire Collection, Minecraft: Windows 10 Edition Beta 6/10 pic.twitter.com/2tEmkBvmGZ

— Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) August 26, 2015

#Windows10: In response to “tell me a joke”, Cortana has told over half a million jokes since launch. :) 7/10 pic.twitter.com/ztDSTod2Rg

— Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) August 26, 2015

8. #Windows10: Windows Store for Windows 10 has seen 6X more app downloads per device than Windows 8. 8/10 pic.twitter.com/OusimL2Xjd

— Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) August 26, 2015

9. #Windows10: Over 2,000 organisations vying to win the global partner slot in #UpgradeYourWorld. 9/10 pic.twitter.com/sfn8VJGWxX

— Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) August 26, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.