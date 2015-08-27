Windows 10 was installed on over 75 million PCs in a month

Max Slater-Robins

Windows 10, the latest operating system from Microsoft, has been installed on over 75 million PCs, according to the company’s Windows marketing chief Yusuf Mehdi on Twitter

After one week of availability, Microsoft announced that Windows 10 had been installed on 14 million machines and that number has since more than quadrupled in a month. 

The Windows 10 rollout has come in waves, the first of which was a free upgrade to existing Windows 7 and 8 users. As the new operating system is free, the comparison to Windows 8 is imperfect, but the company sold almost 40 million licenses in the first month of Windows 8’s release. 

Alongside the headline figure of 75 million downloads, Mehdi took to Twitter to release some other stats: Windows 10 is now in 192 countries, over 90,000 unique PCs or tablets have updated to Windows 10, and Cortana has told over half a million jokes in response to the command “tell me a joke.” 

Mehdi's tweetstorm is embedded below. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

