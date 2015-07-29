9 very good reasons you'll love Windows 10

Cortana, Microsoft's digital assistant (based off the character of the same name from the Halo video game series), has been available for Windows Phone for a while now.

But by building it in to Windows 10, it makes it a lot easier to get answers to simple questions, like 'Hey Cortana, what's the weather today?' from the desktop -- something that Apple's Siri can't do. Plus, since Cortana is coming to iOS and Android phones, too, it's a new way for your Windows computer to play nicely with your existing smartphone, whatever it happens to be.

And she has a little more personality than Siri or Google Now. Ask her to 'Play the movie game' and she'll try to stump you with film trivia. If you're a Halo fan, ask her where Master Chief is at.