Windows 10 launches this summer

In a blog entry, Microsoft confirms that we will see Windows 10 this summer after all, in 190 countries and 111 languages.

That blog, which comes out of the Windows Hardware Engineering Community (WinHEC) summit in China, confirms the release window, though not an exact date. We previously knew it would be coming before the end of 2015, though the company had been wishy-washy with details.

Microsoft Windows 10 will be a free upgrade for the bulk of users upgrading from Windows 7 or 8.1 users, as long as they take the plunge within the first year of Windows 10’s availability.

Windows 10 has a ton of people excited, and many see it as Microsoft’s fresh start — Windows 10 also has versions for smartphones and tablets, with many people seeing it as representing the company’s second chance for a market it’s always lagged in. In fact, as The Next Web points out, Microsoft is encouraging users of the popular Android tablet the Xiaomi Note 4 to give a preview of Windows 10 a go.

Also of note from that Chinese event is that Microsoft will be localizing several of its features for the Chinese marketplace, including a version of the Cortana digital assistant in Mandarin.

