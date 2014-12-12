Microsoft Will Reveal More Features That Will Be In The New Version Of Windows Next Month

Microsoft is holding an event on Jan. 21 to make more announcements about its new Windows 10 software.

The company has already started sending out invitations to the press, and the event is expected to focus on consumer-related features rather than those aimed at enterprise users.

We’re probably going to learn more about features Microsoft touched on when it unveiled Windows 10, such as Continuum. This is the feature that allows the software to change depending on whether you’re using a tablet or laptop computer.

Here a look at the invitation we just received:

