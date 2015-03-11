This windowless concept race car is all electric and packs more power than a Tesla

The Geneva International Motor Show in Switzerland is ground zero for auto companies to unveil some of their newest cars. But few models are quite as unique as Italian car maker ED’s Torq. It’s fully electric and doesn’t have any glass throughout its design. Instead of windows, drivers watch the road through a combination of interior monitors.

The plan is for the car to be able to drive itself and usher in a new form of race car driving.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.