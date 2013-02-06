It's Becoming A Lot Easier To Grow Produce In Your Apartment Window

As demand rises for local produce in U.S. cities, one Brooklyn-based startup is making it easier to grow your own.



Windowfarms has come up with a farming installation that could change the way we think about growing plants all year round in apartments and offices with limited outdoor space.

Instead of numerous messy planting pots take over your window ledge or counter-space, the Windowfarms unit is vertical and takes advantage of the hydroponic growing system, which allows plants to grow without soil.

Windowfarms allows its customers to grow plants from seed, or it pairs them up with local greenhouses like Garden State Urban Farms, based in New Jersey, which ship herbs and other green plants in early stages of development to clients.

Watch below Windowfarms founder Britta Riley explain how the window units work, and talk about the future of urban farming.

Windowfarms is part of The Global Kitchen Exhibition at The Museum Of Natural History on display through August 2013.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.