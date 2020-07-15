This website lets you gaze out of strangers' windows across the globe to escape the boredom of quarantine

Aaron Holmes
window-swap.com
  • A new website lets you escape your quarantine by gazing out strangers’ windows from across the globe.
  • The site, called WindowSwap, lets people submit 10-minute videos with audio showing the view out their window. Visitors can cycle between windows as the please.
  • It was made by husband and wife couple Sonali Ranjit and Vaishnav Balasubramaniam, two Singapore-based creatives, according to The Stable.
  • The site went viral on Twitter Tuesday, where people said they were entranced by the views from other people’s windows.
  • Check out WindowSwap here.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us tech