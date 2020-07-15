This website lets you gaze out of strangers' windows across the globe to escape the boredom of quarantine

- A new website lets you escape your quarantine by gazing out strangers’ windows from across the globe.
- The site, called WindowSwap, lets people submit 10-minute videos with audio showing the view out their window. Visitors can cycle between windows as the please.
- It was made by husband and wife couple Sonali Ranjit and Vaishnav Balasubramaniam, two Singapore-based creatives, according to The Stable.
- The site went viral on Twitter Tuesday, where people said they were entranced by the views from other people’s windows.
- Check out WindowSwap here.
