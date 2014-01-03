Windies Cricket Legend Viv Richards Say This Is One Of The Best Catches He's Ever Seen

This is the catch that won last night’s Big Bash League T20 cricket game for the Sydney Sixers and had West Indies bowling legend Viv Richards declaring that it’s one of the best catches he’s ever seen.

Sydney were looking in trouble, with defending champions Brisbane quickly hauling in their southern rival’s meagre 8-140 at 4-96 when Brett Lee, fresh from breaking the ribs of English TV host Piers Morgan during a dare at the Boxing Day test, steamed in at the Gabba.

Craig Kieswetter belted him towards mid-on for what seemed like a certain boundary when Sixer Jordan Silk launched through the air, sticking out his left hand as the ball blurred past, before rolling onto the ground, then suddenly popping up with the catch.

It tipped the balance in Sydney’s favour, although another rally from Brisbane brought them agonisingly close in the final over, falling just five runs short.

Fellow Tasmanian and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting thinks Silk is Australia’s best fielder. Silk, 21, is also a decent batsman, after becoming the youngest player to make a century on debut, when he joined Penrith in Sydney grade cricket at age 16.

