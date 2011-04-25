You're About To Hear The Words "Windfall Profits Tax"

Similarities between 2011 and 2008 are piling up.



So it only stands to reason, that with big oil set to report near-record earnings, per the WSJ and with anyone complaining about higher gas prices, that we revisit the Democrats’ big idea from 2008. It was in May of that year that this idea seriously got debated.

So how long will it be?

Oil is certainly in the right place for it.

