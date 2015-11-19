Canadian students have invented a fridge that runs without electricity

Between 25% to 50% of the world’s food goes to waste every year. The Biomimicry Global Design Challenge sought to inspire students and researchers to find a solution to food spoilage issues in areas without reliable power. The winning team from the University of Calgary created a refrigerator that runs without electricity. The Windchill relies on concepts borrowed from the biology of insects, coral, kangaroos and elephants, to keep food at a temperature of 40˚ F.
