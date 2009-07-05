Wind Turbine Orders Off By 50% For The Year

Wind turbine orders are down 50% for the year around the world, as the credit crisis makes it hard to get financing for new pojects.



The drop in orders is leading to thousands of job cuts in the industry, according to a report by MAKE consulting (via Bloomberg.) The industry won’t bounce back until the end if the year according the report.

The U.S. is expected to rebound fastest thanks to stimulus projects and the possibility of a new cap and trade system being approved.

