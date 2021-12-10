How one company keeps wind turbine blades out of landfills

Wind turbine blades are difficult to recycle because of their massive size and durable material.

One company is the first in the US to shred the blades so they can be used as fuel in cement making.

Other researchers say the blades can be reused as bridges, cellphone towers, or fencing.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was updated to include a statement from Veolia in response to a previously published version of the story. The previous version also identified Veolia as a recycling company. Veolia said it “offers a full spectrum of water, waste, and energy management services.”

Until recently, wind turbine blades were nearly impossible to recycle. Now, one company is shredding the blades so they can be used as fuel in cement making. But is this the best way to deal with a growing waste problem?