One Unforeseen Problem Is Slowing Down Construction On The New World Trade centre

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

One World Trade centre has already faced ballooning construction costs and major delays.But there’s another problem plaguing workers at the site, better known as the Freedom Tower: wind.



According to the Wall Street Journal, winter gusts were heavier than usual in lower Manhattan, and workers were unable to put up steel for part or all of 35 days between December and February.

That’s about twice the time the Port Authority expected to lose due to wind this winter, the WSJ reports.

Even so, the agency said it expects to complete the 101st floor of the 104-story tower in the next six weeks.

In January, it was revealed that the price tag for the project had increased to $3.8 billion, up from an estimate of $3.1 billion given by the Port Authority back in 2008.

