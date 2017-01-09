Britain now gets more electricity from wind than coal

For the first time ever the UK produced more electrical energy from wind turbines than coal power stations in 2016.

Coal generated 9.2% of electricity in 2016 compared to 22.6% in 2015. Meanwhile, wind generated 11.5% of electricity in 2016.

The fall in coal power created is due to a rise in carbon taxes and low gas prices which has made the plants uneconomical. The government outlined plans to close all coal-fired power stations by 2025.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

