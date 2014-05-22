Today's Uncanny Weather Map Looks Like A Shark

The Washington Post’s weather editor Jason Samenow has found a weather map that looks awfully similar to a shark, or at least some kind of finned fish.

Perhaps Mother Nature is trying to tell us something?

The map comes from the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. The yellow, red, and brown shading represent the probability of wind gusts of 57 miles per hour or higher within 25 miles of a point, for May 21.

The strong winds are associated with severe thunderstorms developing this afternoon across a wide region of the country, stretching from the Ohio valley to the East Coast.

