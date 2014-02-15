MAP: Every Wind Farm In The US

The USGS is out with a really great interactive map showing every major wind farm in the U.S.

It shows that, not surprisingly, the largest concentration can be found in flat, wind-swept Iowa.

It also shows the large volume of wind installations in Texas, the country’s leading wind producer.

The smallest concentration, meanwhile, is around major cities. For instance, the only major farm in the New York tri-state area is the municipal plant

in Bayonne. There’s also only one in Chicago — but it’s on top of a produce warehouse on the city’s South Side, which suggests there’s nothing inherently limiting about the urban environment for wind farms.

Anyway, wind energy growth is up nearly 4,000% from 2001, compared with 100% for natural gas — though growth in both significantly trail solar.

Anyway check it out:

