The hottest new sandwich shop in Brooklyn is a Taiwanese-American mash-up

A new sandwich spot is turning heads and stopping hearts in Brooklyn, New York.

It’s called Win Son, and it describes itself as Taiwanese-American.

While they’re serving up more traditional dishes like turnip cake, the hottest items on the menu are two monster sandwiches called The Nutritious Sandwich and The Big Chicken Bun.

The Nutritious Sandwich is loaded with pickled pineapple, ham, and jalapeños, then stuffed into a soft, buttery bun with a slightly crispy topping. Who knew you’d want to eat pickled pineapple so badly?



The jalapeños will put some pep in your step, but the bread will keep you coming back for more.



The Big Chicken Bun isn’t messing around, either. It’s a juicy, crunchy fried chicken sandwich slathered with fermented tofu mayonnaise and plenty of fresh herbs, then served on a tiger bread bun.



It’s unlike any fried chicken sandwich you’ve ever had.



We recommend splitting each of these sandwiches and grabbing a side of marinated cucumbers or water spinach with sesame and garlic, because you’re going to want a few veggies after going to town on these behemoths.

Win Son

East Williamsburg

159 Graham Ave (b/w Meserole St & Johnson Ave)

Brooklyn, NY 11206

Sun-Thurs 5:30-11pm

Fri & Sat 5:30-12am

winsonbrooklyn.com

What to order: The Nutritious Sandwich or the Big Chicken Bun

5/5 stars on Yelp

