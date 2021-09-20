Win a Roccbox portable pizza oven and join the cult following

The Gozney Roccbox out in the wild. (Image: Gozney)

It might sound like a bit of a stretch to say a pizza oven has a cult following, but that’s exactly what Gozney has managed to do with the Roccbox.

A quick scroll on Instagram and you’ll see homecooks showing off their Roccbox portable pizza oven set-up and woodfire-style creations.

The company itself has celebrity backers, and chefs chomping at the bit to talk up this on-the-go pizza oven that retails for $799.

To quote chef and TV star Matty Matheson: “Best f**king oven in the world.”

So what makes the Roccbox so grand?

You can cook a Neapolitan pizza in just 60 seconds. The patented rolling flame technology provides wood-fired flavours regardless of the fuel used, and the domed lid produces a more even cook.

The microporous stone floor is 19mm thick and helps to cook the pizza from the bottom up, giving your pizza an extra crispy base.

The layers of insulation between the inner shell and outer casing allow the Roccbox to reach up to 500°C and retain heat for longer, plus the silicon SafeTouch™ jacket prevents fingers from getting burnt.

There’s a built-in thermometer to tell you when the pizza oven is ready to go, and the retractable legs make it easy to pack up and take with you, or store away.

Now, for your chance to win a Roccbox portable pizza oven — in the new Olive colourway, no less — here’s what you need to do:

In 25 words or less, tell us your favourite thing to cook and why.

Best of luck to you and your cooking.



