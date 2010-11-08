Win Or Lose, Today Could Be Brad Childress' Last Game For The Vikings

The coaching situation in Minnesota has deteriorated so much that head coach Brad Childress may be fired this week, even if his team somehow manages to beat the Arizona Cardinals today.



The animosity between Childress and his players has become so great that he nearly came to blows with wide receiver Percy Harvin on Friday, after questioning the severity of Harvin’s leg injury. (Harvin was questionable, but will play today.)

Owner Zygi Wilf was apparently upset with Childress even before last week’s loss against New England, because of the way he publicly handled Brett Favre’s ankle injury.

Then after Childress cut Randy Moss without consulting him, Wilf contemplated firing him on the spot. Wilf held off to see how the team would respond, but the tension has only increased.

Several anonymous players have called for Childress to be fired and most backed Harvin after nearly punching his coach during practice. Now, sources say that anything short of convincing, inspired win over Arizona will save the team’s season — and the coach’s job.

One Viking was quoted as saying, “The players have had enough of his BS. He needs to go.”

Many believe now that signing of Randy Moss did not destroy the locker room, but merely exposed the dysfunction already present in the organisation.

Childress already admitted that he expects to hear booing in his home stadium today and had he not signed a four-year contract extension last season (that keeps him tied to the team through 2013) he might already be gone.

