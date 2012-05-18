Former Citi Chairman: JP Morgan's Trading Disaster 'Could Happen To Anyone'

Photo: INSEAD via YouTube

Sir Winfred Bischoff, the Chairman of Lloyds, spoke at Lloyds annual shareholder meeting yesterday.He addressed JP Morgan’s recent $2 billion (or $3 billion) trading loss. From The Guardian’s Simon Neville:



“I’m a great fan of Jamie Dimon [JP Morgan chief executive]. But my concern is if it can happen to JP Morgan, which has such a good risk culture, it could happen to anyone.”

Bischoff previously served as the Chairman of Citigroup board of directors from 2007 to 2009.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.