Win a Trip Anywhere G Adventures Tours with Freedom Contest!

We love changing people’s lives — even our own. So as of today, say hello to G Adventures. New short-and-sweet name, same life-changing travel company. For us it’s all about happiness and the secret to happiness is freedom. Watch us celebrate and in return you can win your own slice of freedom.



Every time we hit a ‘viewed by’ milestone we’ll give away another life-changing adventure to one lucky Facebook friend. 1000, 3000, 5000 and 10000 views will all be celebrated! So all you have to do is watch the video, like us on Facebook (if you haven’t already) and wait for the email!

And for the hard core travellers out there – you may notice that select shots in the video are numbered. There’s 18 of them and we want to know the famous site featured and the country where it can be found. Plus, our founder, Bruce Poon Tip appears 3 times in the video – each time in a different location.

The first person to correctly name all 18 sites and countries along with the 3 countries where Bruce appears will win a G Adventures trip anywhere in the world. Be the first to send us all 21 correct answers and you can win the trip of your choice (and yes that does include Antarctica!).

To enter click here and good luck!

