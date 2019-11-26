You could win a stay in an English cottage inspired by 'The Holiday,' but only if you've recently gone through a breakup

Columbia Pictures/Independent Cottages Independent Cottages is hosting a competition inspired by ‘The Holiday’ this December.

“The Holiday,” starring Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, is a cross between a Christmas and breakup movie, following two women who try to recover from heartbreak by swapping homes for the holidays.

The home-stay service Independent Cottages is hosting a contest inspired by the film this December, offering one winner the chance to stay in a UK cottage to mend their broken heart.

The cottage is located in the Cotswolds, UK, where Kate Winslet is a current resident.

The home features a wood-burning fire, a four-poster bed, and will be decorated for the holidays when the winner arrives, according to an Independent Cottage press release provided to Insider.

The contest is only open to those who have been recently dumped, and hopeful participants will have to share their breakup story with Independent Cottages for the chance to win.

The stay will take place from December 13 to December 16, and Independent Cottages will accept entries until December 2. You can find out more about “The Holiday” competition here.

“The Holiday,” starring Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz, is a beloved Christmas movie.

Columbia Pictures Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz star in ‘The Holiday.’

The 2006 film is a cross between a Christmas movie and a breakup movie, as Iris (played by Kate Winslet) and Amanda (played by Cameron Diaz) are both trying to get over a breakup during the holiday season.

To forget their troubles, they decide to swap houses for two weeks in December. Iris heads to Los Angeles, California, while Amanda goes to the UK.

In the film, Amanda escapes to a small cottage in the British countryside to get over her heartbreak.

Columbia Pictures/YouTube Cameron Diaz’s character stays in Iris’ cottage in the movie.

Fans of the film will remember that Amanda thinks the peace and quiet of the small village, where Iris swears there are no eligible men, will allow her to get over her recent breakup.

Of course, she ends up falling in love with Iris’s brother Graham (played by Jude Law), but the cottage plays an important role in Amanda’s journey.

The home-stay service Independent Cottages is offering a real-life version of the breakup getaway through its “The Holiday”-inspired competition.

Independent Cottages Independent Cottages is hosting ‘The Holiday’ competition.

Independent Cottages is a self-catered home rental service in the UK, specializing in renting British cottages.

Since the company has access to so many homes that are similar to the one featured in “The Holiday,” it decided to hold a competition inspired by the film this holiday season.

The winner of the competition will win a three-night stay in Farthing Cottage, which is located in the Cotswolds.

Independent Cottages Kate Winslet is a current resident of the Cotswolds.

Farthing Cottage is located in the Cotswolds, which is two and a half hours from London by car.

The region is known for its charming towns and rolling hills. It’s also common for locals to see Kate Winslet walking around the area, according to an Independent Cottages press release.

The cosy cottage is walking distance from Stow-on-the-Wold, a market town.

Independent Cottages The cottage is near Stow-on-the-Wold.

While the cottage itself is fairly isolated, like the fictional home in “The Holiday,” it’s not far from a town.

Stow-on-the-Wold is home to England’s oldest inn, according to the Cotswolds tourism website.

Only one lucky winner will get the chance to spend the weekend in the cottage.

Independent Cottages Only one person can win the competition.

The cottage features a wood-burning fire, antique pine furniture, and traditional English architecture, according to the same press release.

The home will be decorated for the holidays during the stay, and the guest will also be treated to a bottle of bubbly and a box of chocolates upon their arrival.

The only requirement for the competition is that all of those who enter must have gone through a breakup recently.

Independent Cottages You have to have gone through a breakup recently to win the contest.

Keeping with “The Holiday,” Farthing Cottage is intended to be a place of respite for the broken-hearted.

To ensure the winner is someone who needs the house to mend their heart, contestants must share their breakup story with the Independent Cottages team to be considered.

The winner will then be selected at random, according to the competition’s terms and conditions.

The stay will take place from December 13 to December 16, and entries will close on December 2.

Independent Cottages You can enter the competition through December 2.

The competition will not cover travel costs, according to the contest terms and conditions.

You can share your breakup story with Independent Cottages here.

