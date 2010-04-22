Win A Signed Copy Of Maria Bartiromo's New Book

This Raffle Is Now Closed!

If you’ve watched our exclusive interview with CNBC anchor Maria Bartiromo, you know that she’s written a motivational book outlining the keys to achieving professional success.

Business Insider has signed copies to give out to 10 lucky readers.

Here’s how to win Maria Bartiromo’s The 10 Laws Of Enduring Success:

1. Register for a Business Insider account and enter your email address. This is not as sketchy as it sounds, we just need a way to contact you if you win. Rest assured, Business Insider will never sell your information to any third party.

2. Log-in to Business Insider and leave a comment on this page, telling us you want to get a book. One entry per person, please. Hint — your name will appear in blue when you leave a comment if you have registered and logged-in correctly.

That’s all there is to it. At 5:00pm ET on Thursday, April 22, Business Insider will close comments on this post and use our handy number generator to pick a winner.

If you don’t win a copy of the book, you can still check out Business Insider’s interview with Maria where she reveals how she became the most famous financial journalist in the world.

